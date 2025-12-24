Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Ashes As England Name Playing XI For Boxing Day Test

England have suffered a major blow ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after pace spearhead Jofra Archer was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a left side strain. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed England’s playing XI for the Boxing Day Test on Wednesday, with the contest set to begin on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The fourth match of the five-Test Ashes series sees England make two changes from the side that featured in the third Test in Adelaide. Alongside Archer’s injury setback, batter Ollie Pope has been dropped from the playing XI.

Bethell In at No. 3, Atkinson Returns

In Pope’s absence, England have handed a place to Jacob Bethell, who is set to bat at number three. The bowling attack also sees a change, with seamer Gus Atkinson returning to the XI after missing the Adelaide Test. Atkinson replaces the injured Archer and bolsters England’s pace resources for the Melbourne clash.

Led by captain Ben Stokes, England will be hoping the fresh combination can arrest their slide in a series that has already slipped out of reach.

England Playing XI - 4th Ashes Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Australia Ring in Changes Too

Earlier, Australia announced a 15-member squad for the Boxing Day Test, leaving out regular captain Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon. Cummins has been rested after recently returning from a back injury, with the skipper still in contention to feature in the final Test in Sydney starting January 4.

In Lyon’s absence, off-spinner Todd Murphy has been drafted into the squad, along with fast bowler Jhye Richardson. Lyon is set to undergo surgery on a torn right hamstring and will be sidelined for an extended period, making Murphy the most likely replacement in Melbourne.

Smith to Lead as Australia Looks Ahead

With Cummins rested, Steve Smith will captain the side. All-rounders Michael Neser and Beau Webster, along with reserve quick Brendan Doggett, have retained their places in the squad despite missing out on selection in Adelaide, where Australia sealed an 82-run win to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

As England aim for pride and Australia look to fine-tune combinations, the Boxing Day Test promises intrigue despite the series already being decided.