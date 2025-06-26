Star Pacer Set for Potential Test Comeback After Four-Year Gap As England Makes Major Inclusion Ahead Of Edgbaston Clash Against India

Jofra Archer had been added to England's squad for Test Series against India. He could be in line for his first Test appearance in more than four years after being included in England’s squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, set to begin next Wednesday. Archer’s return is the only change made by the selectors following England’s five-wicket win at Headingley, which gave them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. His inclusion adds firepower to an already competitive pace attack, with six seamers now contending for spots.

The 29-year-old recently played his first red-ball game since May 2021, turning out for Sussex in their County Championship fixture against Durham. He bowled 18 overs and took 1 for 32 showing glimpse of the vintage Archer. This marks his first involvement with England’s Test setup since the 2021 tour of India. Archer last featured in a Test at Ahmedabad before elbow injuries and a subsequent back stress fracture kept him sidelined. Between March 2021 and May 2024, he managed just seven white-ball internationals.

Having gradually returned to action in limited-overs formats, Archer’s recent first-class appearance at Chester-le-Street signals a positive progression in his fitness. Reflecting on the experience, he acknowledged that while his body feels ready, the mental adjustment to multi-day cricket presents a new hurdle.

Jofra Archer is



Our squad to take on India in the second Test has just dropped — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2025

“It felt all right today. I've been playing for a year, and bowling for two years, including the build-up, so everything is fine. Now it's a different challenge, because I know my body can hold up to it. The mental part of the game \[will be tough]. Over the next couple of days, I'm going to have to battle a bit with it, but it's all good. It's a new challenge, and I'll keep trucking along," Archer said after Day 2 of the Sussex-Durham match.

With back-to-back Tests coming up at Edgbaston and then Lord’s, England may consider rotating their pace attack. Josh Tongue was England’s standout bowler at Headingley, finishing with match figures of 7 for 158. Captain Ben Stokes contributed with five wickets, while Brydon Carse took four. Chris Woakes, making his return to Test cricket after a layoff due to an ankle injury, ended with 1 for 148 and will be looking to find his rhythm in the coming matches. Jamie Overton and Sam Cook also retain their places in the squad, keeping the competition fierce for spots in the pace lineup.

The Second Test begins from July 2nd and England would be eyeing to make it 2-0 in the ongoing Test series. England are cuirrently at the top of World Test Championship Final. After failing to qualify for the final even once in three editions, they are taking things serious now.

England Men's Test Squad for Second Test vs India:

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes