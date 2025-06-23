England may be about to unleash one of their most lethal weapons as reports suggest Jofra Archer could return for the second Test against India at Edgbaston on July 2. The 30-year-old fast bowler, whose career has been plagued by injuries, is reportedly set to make his red-ball comeback for Sussex in their County Championship match against Durham beginning June 22. Although Archer’s name was initially absent from Sussex’s official 12-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed he will be traveling with the team to Chester-le-Street — a quiet move believed to be aimed at avoiding media attention.

Injury Woes Continue To Haunt Archer

The Barbados-born pacer last played first-class cricket in May 2021, a match he couldn’t complete due to a recurring right elbow injury. Since then, Archer has been restricted to white-ball formats, featuring in the 2025 IPL season for Rajasthan Royals before a thumb injury sidelined him once again. This injury also kept him out of the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, which India dominated with a 471-run first innings at Headingley. Concerns peaked when Sussex left Archer out of their official squad announcement on Saturday. But England selector Luke Wright later clarified the omission was a mistake, reaffirming Archer’s inclusion in the travelling party and his readiness to play — barring any last-minute setbacks.

England’s Bowling Crisis Deepens

The return of Jofra Archer couldn’t come at a more critical juncture. England's pace attack, led by Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, looked toothless in the series opener. With Mark Wood still recovering from knee surgery and James Anderson being rested, the team is lacking firepower against a confident Indian batting lineup led by new skipper Shubman Gill. Archer's presence could offer England the aggressive edge they desperately need. His ability to extract pace and bounce, even from docile surfaces, makes him a match-winner in red-ball cricket. In 13 Tests, he has taken 42 wickets, and if he proves his fitness this week, he’s expected to walk back into the playing XI for Edgbaston or potentially the third Test at Lord’s from July 10.

Ben Stokes and the Archer Connection

England captain Ben Stokes has long expressed his desire to see Archer back in whites. Speaking earlier this month, Stokes said:

“Randomly, a couple of times he would just send me a text... I was like, ‘Let’s just hold it there. I know you’re in a good spot right now but let’s not rush it.’” Stokes emphasized how Archer’s long list of injuries has been mentally and physically draining for the player, but also shared optimism:

“It’s really exciting for England — but even more so for Jof — that he’s finally in a position where we can plan a proper return.”

The Verdict: Will Archer Play the 2nd Test?

While Archer's fitness remains the ultimate variable, the signs are promising. If he completes the County match unscathed, England's selectors are likely to fast-track his return to Test cricket. With the Ashes 2025 looming, building match fitness and confidence will be crucial — and a high-profile series against India is the perfect proving ground. Until then, England fans will watch Sussex’s game at Chester-le-Street closely, hoping to see Jofra Archer in rhythm, pain-free, and ready to don the England whites once again.