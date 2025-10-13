John Campbell’s Record-Breaking 100 Marks First West Indies Opener’s Test Century In India After 23 Years

IND vs WI: In a series largely controlled by India, West Indies opener John Campbell emerged as the lone bright spot for the visitors on Day 4 of the second Test in Delhi. Campbell crafted a composed and record-laden maiden Test century, scoring 115 runs off 199 balls, including 12 boundaries and three sixes, before being dismissed lbw by Ravindra Jadeja in the 64th over.

A Standout Performance Against the Odds

Campbell’s innings was a blend of patience and controlled aggression, standing out in a series where India had enforced the follow-on on Sunday after bowling out the visitors for 248. At the time of his dismissal, West Indies were 212/3, with captain Roston Chase walking in to join the middle order. Despite the dominance of the Indian attack, Campbell’s resilience ensured the visitors maintained some fight in the second innings.

Record Breaking 100

The century carried immense historical weight. Campbell became the first West Indies opener to score a Test hundred in India in 23 years, the last being Wavell Hinds’ 100 at Eden Gardens in 2002. Moreover, he is the first West Indies opener to reach a Test century against India since Daren Ganga’s 135 in Basseterre in 2006. His achievement also adds him to the elite list of batters scoring their maiden Test century in Delhi, joining the ranks of legends such as Viv Richards and Kapil Dev.

Campbell’s innings also marked several personal and team records. No other Indian venue has seen as many maiden Test centuries, with six by West Indies batters and 17 in total. He becomes one of the few West Indies batters to score a maiden Test century with a six, alongside Collins King, Robert Samuels, Ridley Jacobs, and Shane Dowrich. Impressively, it took him 48 innings as an opener to reach the landmark, ranking second behind Trevor Goddard’s 58 among West Indies openers.

While India struggled to break the partnership for much of the session, Ravindra Jadeja eventually provided a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Campbell lbw. This wicket was vital for India as they sought to maintain control in a series they have dominated from the outset. Campbell’s innings, however, stood out as a testament to skill, patience, and fighting spirit, highlighting the resilience of the West Indies even in a challenging series.

Amid a dominant Indian performance, the innings provided West Indies with a moment of pride and a demonstration of perseverance, reinforcing Campbell’s status as a rising star in international cricket.