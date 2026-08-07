England and Hampshire pace bowler John Turner has announced his immediate retirement from professional cricket at the age of 25. The shocking decision comes after a persistent battle with back injuries, including a severe stress fracture that has kept him sidelined since June 2025.
Turner, the Johannesburg-born fast bowler made his international debut during England's white-ball tour of the West Indies in late 2024, appearing in two ODIs and two T20Is.
Despite having two years remaining on his Hampshire contract and holding an ECB development contract until recently, the long road to recovery ultimately forced him to call time on his playing career.
Turner was sidelined for over a year following a back stress fracture sustained during the 2025 season.
"It was always my dream to play professional and international cricket, and doing so for Hampshire and England has been nothing short of living out those same childhood dreams," Turner said in an official statement. "I have, however, decided to retire from the game, and as you can imagine, this has been one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."
"It was always my dream to play professional and international cricket, and doing so for Hampshire and England has been nothing short of living out those same childhood dreams. I have, however, decided to retire from the game, and as you can imagine, this has been one of the hardest decisions I've had to make," Turner said in a statement.
"The stress fracture, which has sidelined me for over a year, as well as my injury record, naturally made me think of my future both as a cricketer and away from the game, and subsequently, I decided now was the right time to pursue my next challenge,"
The five years I have been able to call myself a professional cricketer for Hampshire have been the greatest five years possible. From the day I joined the club in pursuit of a dream, everyone was extremely welcoming, and this never changed.
The opportunity and belief the club showed in me are something I could never thank them enough for. I have experienced more over the last few years than I could ever imagine, and none of that would be possible without the support from everyone at the club," he added.
Turner moved to the UK from South Africa for higher education at the University of Exeter, qualifying for England through his mother. He made an immediate impact upon joining Hampshire in 2021, claiming Sir Alastair Cook as his first professional wicket during the Royal London Cup. He finishes his professional career with 97 wickets across 53 matches for Hampshire in all formats:
T20 Dominance: Turner burst into prominence during the 2023 Vitality Blast, taking 21 wickets as Hampshire reached Finals Day.
First-Class Debut: He registered a maiden five-wicket haul on his First-Class debut against the touring Sri Lanka Development XI.
International Cap: Earned his first England selection in 2023 before making his international debut against the West Indies in October 2024, claiming his first international wicket in Antigua.
Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket, paid tribute to the young pacer: "John is an exceptionally talented player, and all of Hampshire Cricket is saddened that his journey in the professional game has come to an end. He gave everything for the club and for England, and whilst we are saddened that he has called time on his playing career, we wish him all the best in his next chapter."
An Economics and Finance graduate from the University of Exeter, Turner leaves the professional game with a strong academic background as he prepares for life after cricket.
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