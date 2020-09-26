Jonny Bairstow celebrates birthday with SunRisers Hyderabad teammates ahead of IPL 2020 tie against Kolkata Knight Riders

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow turned 31 on Saturday and his SunRisers Hyderabad team-mates celebrated his birthday ahead of the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Hyderbad-based franchise took to their official Twitter handle and posted videos and pictures from Bairstow's birthday celebration prior to the side's second clash.

"@jbairstow21's celebration before we leave for today's match #HappyBirthdayBairstow #OrangeArmy #KeepRising," SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted along with a couple of pictures from the England wicketkeeper-batsman's birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the franchise also posted a video in which Bairstow could be seen cutting a chocolate cake in presence of his Hyderabad teammates before Rashid Khan performs the cake-smashing tradition.

"Keeping the 'cake smash' tradition minimal on game day!#HappyBirthdayBairstow #OrangeArmy #KeepRising," the franchise tweeted.

Besides this, SunRisers Hyderabad also took to their official Instagram account and extended warm birthday greetings to the 'destructive opener and sharp wicket-keeper'.

Bairstow made his international debut for England during a One-Day International (ODI) match against India at Sophia Gardens in September 2011.He played his maiden T20I match in the same month against West Indies at Kennington Oval.

The England wicketkeeper-batsman made his debut in the longest format of the game against the Caribbean side at Lord's in May 2012.

He has notched up 4,030 runs in 70 Tests, 3,207 runs in 82 ODIs and 843 runs in 43 matches he played in the shortest format of the game.

Bairstow made his IPL debut last year when he played his first match for SunRisers Hyderabad against KKR. He showed his batting prowess in his maiden IPL season in 2019, amassing a total of 445 runs in 10 innings.

On a related note, SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will both look to rebound strongly from their first match defeats and seal their first win in the 2020 IPL when the two sides battle it out later today.

The David Warner-led side did not have a perfect start to their IPL 13 campaign as they slumped to a 10-run defeat at the hands of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

2016 champions SRH and two-time winners KKR have faced each other in a total of 17 matches in the IPL, with the latter side emerging victorious on 10 occasions.