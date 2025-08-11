Jonny Bairstow Shines In The Hundred But Admits England Return ‘Unlikely’

Jonny Bairstow delivered a stunning reminder of his batting prowess in The Hundred, yet he remains unconvinced about a return to the England fold.

Playing for Welsh Fire, the 35-year-old produced a blistering unbeaten 86 off 50 balls, punishing bowlers with his trademark power-hitting and aggressive stroke play. The knock was a throwback to his prime form, igniting hopes among fans that a national recall could be on the cards.

However, Bairstow himself poured cold water on such expectations. Speaking after the match, he admitted that an England comeback looks unlikely. “If that comes, that comes, but I think it’s doubtful, judging by the fact that I’ve not heard too much,” Bairstow said.

Jonny Bairstow’s Career So far

Jonny Bairstow is a distinguished English wicket-keeper–batsman who has represented England across all formats since his international debut, making his ODI and T20I debuts in 2011 and Test debut in 2012. A fixture for Yorkshire and various T20 franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Welsh Fire, Bairstow has been a powerful and versatile presence at the crease. He holds the world record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket, a massive 399-run stand with Ben Stokes against South Africa during the 2015–16 tour. As part of the 2019 World Cup winning squad, Bairstow also excelled in the “Bazball” era, scoring a flurry of Test centuries in 2022 and earning his 100th Test cap in a career marked by resilience, adaptability, and match-winning flair.

The right-hander last featured for England in June 2024 during the T20 World Cup semi-final. Since then, he has been absent from all formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, while selectors have opted for younger, in-form players.

Bairstow’s form in domestic competitions has been strong, but with England focusing on long-term planning ahead of upcoming ICC tournaments, his omission appears to be a strategic decision. Despite the uncertainty, he remains committed to performing at the franchise level and maintaining his peak condition.

For now, Bairstow’s blazing innings in The Hundred stand as a reminder of his match-winning capabilities, whether or not England chooses to call on him again.