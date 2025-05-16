As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 prepares for its much-anticipated restart, Mumbai Indians (MI) are reportedly in advanced talks to bring Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson on board as temporary replacements for Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton during the playoffs. This strategic move could prove pivotal for MI’s ambitions as they eye a deep run in this year’s tournament.

Mumbai Indians Look to Strengthen Squad Ahead of Crucial IPL Playoffs

Mumbai Indians currently sit fourth on the IPL points table with 14 points from 12 matches, keeping their playoff hopes alive but hanging by a thread. With two high-stakes group matches remaining against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, MI’s form has been a rollercoaster this season. After a sluggish start, the team surged with an impressive six-match winning streak, only to stumble narrowly against Gujarat Titans before the tournament’s suspension due to geopolitical tensions.

However, MI face a significant challenge: both Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton will miss the knockout stages owing to international commitments. England’s ODI series against the West Indies overlaps with the IPL qualifiers, while Rickelton is set to join South Africa’s World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. These absences have forced Mumbai Indians into urgent negotiations to secure quality replacements.

Jonny Bairstow: A Proven IPL Performer Ready to Return

Jonny Bairstow, who has not featured for England since June 2024 and went unsold in the IPL mega-auction last November, is now poised for an IPL comeback with MI. Bairstow’s credentials in the league are impressive — over 50 IPL matches across five seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, amassing 1589 runs at a striking average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 144.45. He boasts two IPL centuries, including a memorable hundred during Punjab Kings' record-breaking chase at Eden Gardens last year.

Known for his explosive batting and wicketkeeping skills, Bairstow’s inclusion would fill a vital gap in MI’s lineup. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate as needed aligns perfectly with MI’s dynamic middle order. The Yorkshire captain is expected to join the squad following his county commitments, although this will mean missing some County Championship and T20 Blast fixtures back home.

Richard Gleeson: The Experienced Swing Bowler for MI’s Playoff Push

Richard Gleeson, 37, who played two matches for Chennai Super Kings last season, is also in talks to join Mumbai Indians. Gleeson has proven his mettle in white-ball cricket, recently finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the SA20 tournament with 14 wickets. His inclusion would bolster MI’s bowling attack, especially with Ryan Rickelton, the team’s second-leading run-scorer this season, set to depart.

Gleeson’s bowling style offers the team a new dimension—skilled in generating swing and maintaining control under pressure, traits crucial in playoff matches. His presence would provide balance to MI’s bowling unit, complementing their pace and spin options.

Key Players Departing for International Duty

Will Jacks has been a mainstay in MI’s campaign, featuring in 11 of the 12 group-stage matches with a commendable contribution of 195 runs and five wickets. He has been instrumental in crucial wins, earning Player of the Match accolades against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Ryan Rickelton, the prolific South African opener, is MI’s second-highest run-scorer with 336 runs at a strike rate of 153.42. His exit will leave a significant void at the top of the order, making Bairstow’s addition all the more critical.

What This Means for Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Playoff Prospects

The potential arrival of Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson is a calculated move by Mumbai Indians to maintain their competitive edge heading into the IPL playoffs. Both players bring IPL experience, international pedigree, and form, which could be decisive in the high-pressure knockout games.

If MI secure victories against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the seamless integration of Bairstow and Gleeson could enhance their chances of lifting their seventh IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians’ management will hope these replacements fill the gaps left by Jacks and Rickelton without disrupting team chemistry.