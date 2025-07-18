Jos Buttler Achieves Major T20 Milestone With Match-Winning Knock For Lancashire

England’s former white-ball captain Jos Buttler continues to shine in the shortest format of the game. During a high-octane domestic clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire, Buttler delivered a commanding performance, scoring 77 runs, helping his team dominate the encounter. But it wasn’t just the match-winning knock that grabbed headlines; it was the historic feat he achieved along the way.

With this innings, Buttler surpassed 13,000 T20 runs, becoming only the second England international to reach this milestone and the seventh player overall in global T20 cricket to do so.

As it stands, Buttler has played 457 T20 matches, scoring 13,046 runs at an impressive average of 35.74. This achievement places him among T20 legends like Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, and Kieron Pollard, cementing his status as one of the most consistent and explosive batters in the format.

Buttler’s journey in T20s has been remarkable, from his early days with Somerset and England to captaining England’s T20 side and excelling in global leagues such as the IPL, BBL, and The Hundred. His ability to adapt to different conditions and his innovative stroke play have made him a prized asset in every lineup.

This milestone once again underlines Buttler’s elite status in world cricket. With more cricket ahead of him, the Lancashire star is likely to scale even greater heights and set new benchmarks in T20 history.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire

Lancashire defeated Yorkshire by 21 runs in a thrilling T20 clash. Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan, and Matt Milnes took two wickets each in the first innings for Yorkshire, while Dan Moriarty and Will Sutherland claimed one apiece. Chasing 175, Yorkshire’s top order faltered as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan were dismissed early. Abdullah Shafique scored a fighting 54 off 34 balls, but the middle order collapsed under pressure. Lancashire’s bowling attack, led by James Anderson and Chris Green with three wickets each, sealed the win. Luke Wood took two wickets, while Tom Aspinwall and Jack Blatherwick picked up one each.