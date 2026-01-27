Advertisement
Jos Buttler achieves milestone in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, joins James Anderson in elite list
JOS BUTTLER

Jos Buttler achieves milestone in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, joins James Anderson in elite list

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler etched his name further into English cricket history on Tuesday, becoming only the second England player to feature in 400 international matches across formats.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
Jos Buttler achieves milestone in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka, joins James Anderson in elite list

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler etched his name further into English cricket history on Tuesday, becoming only the second England player to feature in 400 international matches across formats. The milestone came during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. At 35, Buttler now stands just behind legendary fast bowler James Anderson on England’s all-time appearances list.

Anderson, widely regarded as one of the finest seamers in world cricket, holds the record for most international matches for England, having played 401 games and taken an astonishing 991 wickets across formats.

Buttler’s International Numbers

Buttler’s longevity has been matched by consistent performances with the bat. Across international cricket, he has amassed 12,291 runs, including 14 centuries, underlining his importance to England’s batting setup in all formats.

Tests: Buttler has scored 2,907 runs in 57 matches (100 innings) at an average of 31.94, registering two centuries and 18 half-centuries.

ODIs: In the 50-over format, he has accumulated 5,515 runs from 198 matches (171 innings) at an average of 39.11, with 11 hundreds and 29 fifties to his name.

T20Is: Buttler has also been a key figure in England’s white-ball revolution, scoring 3,869 runs in 144 T20Is at an average of 35.49, including one century and 28 half-centuries.

T20 World Cup 2026 in Focus

A two-time ICC white-ball title winner, Buttler remains a central figure in England’s plans and is part of the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. England have already announced their squad for the tournament, with Harry Brook named as captain. The Three Lions will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on February 8.

England squad for T20I World Cup 2026: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood. 

