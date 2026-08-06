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Jos Buttler becomes All Time T20 run scorer, predicts 15-year-old Indian to break it

Former England white ball captain Jos Buttler has reached the absolute pinnacle of short format cricket, officially becoming the highest individual run scorer in men's T20 history. The explosive wicketkeeper batter achieved the monumental landmark during Manchester Super Giants' match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, eclipseing the long standing career benchmark previously set by West Indian power hitter Kieron Pollard.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Jos Buttler becomes All Time T20 run scorer, predicts 15-year-old Indian to break it
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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