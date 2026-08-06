/Jos Buttler becomes All Time T20 run scorer, predicts 15-year-old Indian to break it

Former England white ball captain Jos Buttler has reached the absolute pinnacle of short format cricket, officially becoming the highest individual run scorer in men's T20 history. The explosive wicketkeeper batter achieved the monumental landmark during Manchester Super Giants' match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, eclipseing the long standing career benchmark previously set by West Indian power hitter Kieron Pollard.
The historical achievement arrives on the heels of a dramatic personal resurgence for the 35 year old superstar, who navigated a difficult slump in form earlier in the year before regaining his elite batting rhythm across recent competitive outings.
Overcoming Slump to Reach Global Pinnacle
Reflecting on his journey back to top form, Buttler candidly addressed the fickle nature of elite sport. Speaking during a broadcast interview with Sky Cricket following the milestone, the veteran opener described the mental resilience required to pull himself out of a prolonged batting rut.
"Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun. You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focussing on. I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done."
His recent resurgence has seen him reclaim the timing, ball striking authority, and fearless mindset that have defined his decade long career across international cricket and global franchise competitions.
Playful Prediction for 15 Year Old Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
While expressing immense personal pride at standing atop a statistical ladder populated by the greatest legends of T20 history, Buttler offered a lighthearted prediction regarding who might eventually eclipse his newly minted record. The Englishman singled out 15 year old Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the primary candidate to one day surpass his career tally.
"Yeah it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone," Buttler stated.
"Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment."
The tongue in cheek reference highlights the immense global reputation already established by Sooryavanshi. Despite his tender age, the teenage left hander has captivated international observers with his boundary clearing capability and fearless approach against elite bowling attacks.
The Pollard Parallel and Franchise Legacy
Buttler also revealed that he had originally hoped to surpass Pollard's record during Manchester's previous fixture against MI London, where the Trinidadian legend was present in the opposition dugout as part of the coaching setup.
"Actually, we played against MI London last game, would've been nice to get past Polly while he was there, sat in the dugout," Buttler added with a smile.
"Some great names on there, some special players, so yeah, I'm really proud of that."
By transforming a period of severe self doubt into a historic personal triumph, Buttler has reaffirmed his status among the defining limited overs batters of his generation. Though he playfully anticipates a future charge from rising talents like Sooryavanshi, Buttler currently sits alone at the peak of T20 run scoring achievements.
Most Runs in T20s
Jos Buttler – 522* matches, 14,833* runs
Kieron Pollard – 746 matches, 14,803 runs
Chris Gayle – 463 matches, 14,562 runs
Alex Hales – 528 matches, 14,449 runs
David Warner – 439 matches, 14,284 runs
Virat Kohli – 430 matches, 14,218 runs
James Vince – 491 matches, 13,777 runs
Shoaib Malik – 557 matches, 13,571 runs
Quinton de Kock – 452 matches, 12,654 runs
Rohit Sharma – 472 matches, 12,531 runs
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