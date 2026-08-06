/Jos Buttler becomes All Time T20 run scorer, predicts 15-year-old Indian to break it

"Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun. You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focussing on. I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done."