/Jos Buttler creates history, becomes first England batter to score 10,000 white-ball runs

Jos Buttler created history during England's second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday, September 24, becoming the first England batter to complete 10,000 runs across ODI and T20I cricket.
The former England white-ball captain reached the landmark during his 69-run knock off 49 balls. Buttler came into the match just seven runs short of the milestone and crossed the 10,000-run mark during his innings. Buttler has scored 5,678 runs in ODIs and 4,384 runs in T20Is, taking his combined tally to 10,062 runs across the two formats.
Buttler made his white-ball debut for England in 2011 and has established himself as one of the country's leading batters across limited-overs cricket.
His 69-run innings against Sri Lanka included an aggressive effort that kept England in the chase for a large part of their pursuit of 322. However, his knock ultimately came in a losing cause as England finished 16 runs short.
Buttler was also dealing with a hamstring injury during the innings. He walked off during the 38th over before returning to bat in the 48th over.
Joe Root remains England's leading ODI run-scorer with 7,885 runs from 194 matches. Root has also scored 893 runs in T20Is, taking his combined white-ball tally to 8,778 runs.
Former England captain Eoin Morgan is second among England batters in combined ODI and T20I runs. Morgan scored 6,957 ODI runs and 2,458 T20I runs, finishing his career with 9,415 runs across the two formats.
Buttler has now moved ahead of both players in terms of combined ODI and T20I runs, becoming the first England batter to breach the 10,000-run mark.
Buttler's landmark came despite England suffering a 16-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI.
Sri Lanka posted 321/6 after batting first, setting England a target of 322. Buttler's 69 helped England remain in the contest, but the hosts were eventually bowled out for 305. The result leaves the three-match ODI series heading into a decider on Sunday, September 27. Buttler's participation in the third ODI is yet to be confirmed.
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