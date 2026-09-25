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Jos Buttler creates history, becomes first England batter to score 10,000 white-ball runs

Jos Buttler created history during England's second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday, September 24, becoming the first England batter to complete 10,000 runs across ODI and T20I cricket.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Jos Buttler creates history, becomes first England batter to score 10,000 white-ball runs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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