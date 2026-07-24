/Jos Buttler creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle to achieve remarkable T20 feat

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has added another major milestone to his remarkable T20 career after surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the format.
The landmark came during the Manchester Super Giants clash against London Spirit in the Hundred 2026 at Lord's on Thursday, July 23. Buttler scored 16 runs of 11 balls, but that was enough to take his overall T20 run tally to 14,572 and move him past Gayle's 14,562.
Buttler needed only six runs to overtake Gayle on the all-time T20 run-scoring charts. Although he was dismissed by Adam Zampa after a brief stay at the crease, the England star achieved the milestone and moved into second place behind former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.
Pollard currently leads the all-time T20 run-scoring charts with 14,803 runs. Buttler, who now has 14,572 runs, is just 231 runs away from overtaking the West Indies all-rounder and becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket.
The current top five on the all-time T20 run-scoring list are Kieron Pollard (14,803), Jos Buttler (14,572), Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (14,449) and David Warner (14,284). India star Virat Kohli is sixth with 14,218 T20 runs.
The latest milestone comes after Buttler endured a difficult period in the shortest format. However, the 2026 season has seen the England batter rediscover his best form.
Buttler enjoyed a productive campaign with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, scoring 526 runs at a strike rate of 152.46. He also produced a stunning unbeaten 131 off 64 balls against India in the fifth T20I of the series.
The 35-year-old remains England’s leading run-scorer in T20 internationals, having amassed 4,212 runs in 160 matches. He is currently third on the all-time men's T20I run-scoring list, behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam and India’s Rohit Sharma.
With Pollard only 231 runs ahead, Buttler now has a realistic opportunity to claim the top spot in the all-time T20 run-scoring charts. His latest achievement further underlines his longevity and consistency across franchise and international cricket.
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