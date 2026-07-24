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Jos Buttler creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle to achieve remarkable T20 feat

Jos Buttler surpassed Chris Gayle to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, reaching 14,572 runs during The Hundred 2026. The England star is now just 231 runs behind Kieron Pollard, who leads the all-time T20 run-scoring charts.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Jos Buttler creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle to achieve remarkable T20 feat
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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