Jos Buttler creates history, Surpasses James Anderson in elite 402nd appearance for England

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler etched his name deeper into the record books on Sunday, reaching a major milestone during England’s second T20I against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match series. The match marked Buttler’s 402nd international appearance for England, making him the most capped player in England’s cricket history. He surpassed legendary fast bowler James Anderson, who previously held the record with 401 appearances.

Climbing the T20I Run-Scorers’ List

Buttler also achieved another significant landmark, becoming the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 International history. His innings of 39 off 29 balls helped England register a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The England star now has 3,925 runs in 146 T20Is at an impressive average of 35.36, including one century and 28 half-centuries. He currently trails only Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli on the all-time T20I runs chart.

England’s Greatest T20I Batter

Buttler is already England’s leading run-scorer in T20Is, comfortably ahead of former captain Eoin Morgan, who amassed 2,458 runs in 115 matches and sits 23rd on the overall T20I run-getters’ list. At the global level, Babar Azam tops the chart with 4,505 runs, followed by Rohit Sharma with 4,231 and Virat Kohli with 4,188. Both Rohit and Kohli have since retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket.

Across all formats, Buttler has now scored 12,308 runs in 402 international matches for England. In Tests, he has accumulated 2,907 runs in 57 matches, including two centuries. In ODIs, the right-hander has been equally prolific, scoring 5,515 runs in 199 matches, with 11 hundreds and 29 fifties. A two-time ICC title winner, Buttler remains a key figure in England’s white-ball setup.

Focus Shifts to T20 World Cup 2026

Buttler is part of England’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. England, now led by Harry Brook, will open their World Cup campaign against Nepal on February 8.

With records tumbling and form intact, Buttler enters the global tournament as one of England’s most experienced and influential match-winners.