Jos Buttler Enters Exclusive Club With MS Dhoni, De Kock And Dinesh Karthik After Landmark Catch In The Hundred

Star England wicket-keeper-batter Jos Buttler added another feather to his illustrious career when he completed his 200th catch as a wicket-keeper in T20 cricket. The milestone came during The Hundred 2025 season in a clash against the Northern Superchargers, reaffirming his reputation as one of the finest modern-day keepers in the shortest format.

Buttler Reaches Rare Milestone

The 34-year-old has been a consistent performer with both bat and gloves across formats, but his achievement behind the stumps now places him among an elite group of wicket-keepers who have left an indelible mark on T20 cricket. With his 200th catch, Buttler joined the company of legends like MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Quinton de Kock, all of whom have set benchmarks for wicket-keeping excellence.

Most Catches as a Wicket-Keeper in T20s

Quinton de Kock - 263 catches

MS Dhoni - 225 catches

Dinesh Karthik - 216 catches

Jos Buttler - 200 catches*

Why This Matters

Buttler’s name alongside Dhoni and Karthik highlights the longevity and adaptability required to thrive in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket. Unlike specialist keepers of the past, Buttler has balanced the dual responsibility of opening the batting and donning the gloves, making his achievement even more commendable.

His sharp reflexes, anticipation, and ability to hold onto crucial chances have been game-changers for his teams, both for England and in franchise cricket.

A Career Still Going Strong

While wicket-keeping is often a thankless job in the spotlight of power-hitting and bowling fireworks, Buttler’s achievement underlines the importance of consistency behind the stumps. With plenty of cricket left in him, the England captain could climb even further up the all-time charts in the coming years.