Jos Buttler In Dismay After India Call Harshit Rana As Replacement For Shivam Dube - Watch

England captain Jos Buttler was disappointed after the Indian team replaced Shivam Dube with Harshit Rana in the fourth T20I match at Pune on Friday. Buttler questioned the rule and said it was not a like-for-like replacement. Harshit ended up picking three wickets as a concussion substitute, helping India win the game by 15 runs in Pune.

When the Indian team decided to bring in Harshit as a concussion substitute for Dube during the fourth T20I against England, TV commentators Kevin Pietersen and Nick Knight also questioned the move. Earlier, Dube was hit on his helmet while making 53 off 34 balls and he did not come on the field during England's chase.

"It is not a like-for-like replacement. We don't agree with that," Buttler told the reporters.

"Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25 mph with the ball or Harshit's really improved his batting. It's part of the game and we really should have gone on to win the match, but we disagree with the decision."

Talking about India’s batting, Shivam Dube made a brilliant half-century after coming to pat at 57 for 4. He also built a crucial stand of 87 runs for the sixth wicket with Hardik Pandya. On the back of Dube and Hardik's fifties, India managed to post a decent total of 181 for 9.

"There was no consultation [with us]. That's something I was thinking as I came out to bat - who is Harshit on for? They said he is a concussion replacement, which I obviously disagreed with. It is not a like-for-like replacement. They said that the match referee had made the decision. We had no say in it or any part of it. But we'll ask Javagal [Srinath] some questions just to get some clarity around it" Buttler added.

"Like I said, it was not the whole reason why we did not win the match. We had our chances to win the game which we could have still taken. But I'd like to have a bit more clarity on that," he said.