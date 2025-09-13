Jos Buttler Joins Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone After Fifty In England’s Big Total

England captain Jos Buttler produced a fiery innings in the second T20I against South Africa, smashing a half-century off just 18 balls. His blistering knock not only powered England to a record total but also secured his spot among the fastest fifty scorers in England’s T20I history.

Powerplay Carnage

Opening the innings with Phil Salt, Buttler wasted no time in taking on the bowlers. He unleashed an array of aggressive strokes, clearing the ropes with ease and racing to fifty inside the power play. His aggressive intent ensured England dominated from the start, putting South Africa’s bowlers under severe pressure.

Where Buttler Stands

Buttler’s 18-ball half-century is now the third-fastest for England in T20Is.

Moeen Ali leads the list with a 16-ball fifty against South Africa.

Liam Livingstone follows with a 17-ball fifty against Pakistan in Nottingham.

Buttler now joins this elite group, highlighting his continued importance in England’s batting unit.

England’s Record-Breaking Total

Thanks to Buttler’s explosive start and Salt’s unbeaten 141 off 60 balls, England went on to post a mammoth 304/2, their highest total against a full-member nation and the third-highest in T20I history overall. The innings was a reminder of England’s firepower at the top and their fearless approach in white-ball cricket.

Buttler’s Growing Legacy

Already one of England’s most successful T20I players, Buttler’s latest feat adds another milestone to his career. His ability to perform against strong opposition and in pressure situations further solidifies his reputation as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket.