Jos Buttler reveals Ashish Nehra’s tactical gamble in IPL 2026 final; Nishant Sindhu batting order move sparks debate

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 final defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has continued to draw attention, with former England captain Jos Buttler revealing a key tactical decision that raised eyebrows during the high-pressure clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT, who have been one of the most consistent teams since the IPL's 2022 season, once again fell short at the final hurdle as they were restricted to a below-par 155/8, which RCB chased comfortably in 18 overs to secure their second consecutive title.

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Unexpected batting order change in IPL final

One of the biggest talking points from the final came early in Gujarat's innings when youngster Nishant Sindhu was promoted ahead of Jos Buttler, despite Buttler being part of a strong top-order unit alongside Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan throughout the season.

Speaking on For the Love of cricket podcast, Buttler revealed that he was initially preparing to walk in after the fall of the first wicket but was instructed otherwise. "When the first wicket went down, I got up to put my helmet on. But Ashish Nehra said, ‘You sit back down, we are going to send Nishant in at 3’," Buttler said.

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He further mentioned that the decision was explained as a tactical move to give Nishant Sindhu a clearer role in the match.

Nehra’s tactical explanation

Buttler further revealed the reasoning shared by Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra after the match. "He just said it felt reactive at that point, and it was a good chance to get Nishant in the game as he's a top-order batter," Buttler explained.

According to Buttler, the management also felt Nishant had often been pushed down the order during the season and deserved an opportunity higher up.

Broad questions the decision

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad also expressed surprise over the move during discussions on the same podcast, questioning the timing of such a change in a high-stake final.

Buttler, however, acknowledged that similar experiments had been tried earlier in the season, including in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders, though the final did not yield that desired outcome.

Tactical gamble fails to pay off

The decision, however, did not work in Gujarat's favour. Nishant Sindhu scored 20 runs before being dismissed, while Buttler eventually came in later than expected and struggled to build momentum, scoring 19 off 23 deliveries.

GT continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and never recovered from the early setbacks, finishing well short of a competitive total.