Jos Buttler reveals Gujarat Titans bus caught fire after IPL 2026 Final loss, squad stranded for an hour

In an unexpected and alarming post-match development, the Gujarat Titans squad encountered a significant travel emergency when their official transportation caught fire while returning to their accommodation. The incident occurred shortly after the Shubman Gill led team suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 2026 Indian Premier League title match hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The dangerous roadside situation left the professional athletes and coaching staff stranded on the shoulder of the highway for approximately sixty minutes. Reflecting on the harrowing experience during an appearance on the podcast titled For the love of cricket hosted by his former international colleague Stuart Broad, prominent overseas batsman Jos Buttler detailed how an already disheartening night transformed into an active safety hazard.

Uncut Personal Accounts of the Vehicle Emergency

The English cricketer provided a vivid description of the timeline, noting that the physical breakdown of the vehicle perfectly mirrored the deflation felt inside the camp after failing to secure the trophy. Buttler stated:

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"Always going to be a winner and a loser, so someone has to be the loser. But unfortunately it was us and our night was sort of summed up by two in the morning on the bus home,”

The opening batsman elaborated further on the exact moment the traveling party realized they were in immediate jeopardy:

“The boys at the back had started smelling smoke and we all got off the bus and stood by the side of the road. Well, I'm sure the RCB party was in full flow. Our bus was going up in smoke along with our not what you need. Our dreams of winning the title. So disappointing and it'll take a while to get over it, to be honest.”

Despite the severity of the fire engine response and the visible smoke emanating from the vehicle, no players or administrative staff sustained injuries. While waiting for a replacement transport vehicle to arrive at the scene, members of the squad, including bowler Mohammed Siraj, were observed interacting on the roadside and even participating in casual photographs to pass the time.

Tactical Reflections and Disappointment Over Championship Loss

Beyond the highway emergency, Buttler expressed deep professional sorrow over losing the tournament finale by a margin of seven wickets. He emphasized the rarity of reaching the final stage of the IPL, mentioning that the atmosphere within the Gujarat Titans dugout felt incredibly flat after the match.

The experienced wicketkeeper batsman also shed light on a specific tactical decision that raised eyebrows during the game, where domestic batter Nishant Sindhu was promoted to the number three position ahead of him. Buttler clarified that head coach Ashish Nehra orchestrated that specific batting order adjustment to get the young top order prospect involved early in the high pressure environment. Though Buttler had formulated a distinct tactical approach for his own stay at the crease, he admitted to failing in his execution, giving credit to Royal Challengers Bengaluru left arm spinner Krunal Pandya for outsmarting him and securing a crucial stumping dismissal when the Englishman was positioned on 19 runs from 23 balls.