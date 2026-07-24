/Jos Buttler reveals Rohit Sharma’s special gift, says ‘One of my all-time favourite players’

England star Jos Buttler has shared a special gesture from Rohit Sharma after the recently concluded ODI series between India and England, revealing that the former India captain gifted him a signed jersey.
Buttler posted a picture of Rohit’s jersey on his Instagram Story on Friday, July 24, and shared a heartfelt message about the Indian batting great. "The one opposition player's shirt I've always wanted, one of my all-time favourite players! Will treasure this thank you @rohitsharma45," Buttler wrote.
The jersey also carried a personal note from Rohit Sharma. “Dear Jos. Loved my time playing with & against you,” Rohit wrote.
Buttler has previously spoken about his admiration for Rohit and has shared the field with him at both international and franchise level.
The England wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2017 IPL season, when Rohit was the team's captain. Mumbai Indians went on to win the title that year.
The jersey exchange after the India-England ODI series offered another memorable moment between the two experienced cricketers.
Both Rohit and Buttler produced memorable performances in the third ODI at Lord’s on July 19. Buttler played a match-defining unbeaten knock of 41 off 13 balls as England posted 387. Rohit, meanwhile, responded with a stunning 138 off 110 balls during India's chase.
Rohit's century was his 34th in ODI cricket and came amid speculation surrounding his international future. He also became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s. However, England won the match by 27 runs to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.
Buttler’s Instagram Story quickly drew attention as fans reacted to the special connection between the two cricketers.
While Rohit and Buttler have competed against each other for years, the jersey exchange highlighted the mutual respect between two of the most accomplished white-ball batters of their generation.
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