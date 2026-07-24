Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Jos Buttler reveals Rohit Sharma’s special gift, says ‘One of my all-time favourite players’

Jos Buttler reveals Rohit Sharma’s special gift, says ‘One of my all-time favourite players’

Jos Buttler revealed that Rohit Sharma gifted him a signed jersey after the India-England ODI series. The England star called Rohit one of his all-time favourite players and said he would treasure the special gift.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
Jos Buttler reveals Rohit Sharma’s special gift, says ‘One of my all-time favourite players’
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jos Buttler reveals Rohit Sharma’s special gift, says ‘One of my all-time favourite players’
Rohit Sharma1 min ago
2
CJP protest14 min ago
3
Pakistan suicide attack21 min ago
4
Joe Root26 min ago
5
NEET paper leak28 min ago