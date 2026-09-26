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Jos Buttler ruled out of 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka with hamstring injury, Dan Lawrence called up

Jos Buttler has been ruled out of England’s third ODI against Sri Lanka after suffering a hamstring injury in the second match.  Dan Lawrence has been called up as cover and will join the England squad ahead of Sunday’s series decider.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Jos Buttler ruled out of 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka with hamstring injury, Dan Lawrence called up
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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