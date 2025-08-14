Jos Buttler Surpasses Babar Azam, Only Behind Virat Kohli And David Warner In ‘THIS’ Record

England’s star batter Jos Buttler has added another feather to his illustrious T20 career by surpassing Babar Azam in the list of most half-centuries in T20 cricket. With his latest fifty in The Hundred, Buttler now holds 94 half-centuries, overtaking Babar’s tally of 93 and climbing to third place in the all-time list.

Most Half-Centuries in T20 Cricket

David Warner: 113 half-centuries (418 innings)

Virat Kohli: 105 half-centuries (397 innings)

Jos Buttler: 94 half-centuries (436 innings)

Babar Azam: 93 half-centuries (309 innings)

Chris Gayle: 88 half-centuries (455 innings)

Buttler’s Consistency and Impact

Known for his explosive batting and ability to anchor innings, Buttler has been a dominant force in T20 cricket for both England and various franchise teams around the world. His ability to adapt to different match situations and consistently score runs at a high strike rate has been a hallmark of his career.

Buttler is just one of the six batters in T20 cricket history to have scored 13,000-plus runs and is still going strong. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter couldn't take the Manchester Originals over the line as Chris Green and Riley Meredith combined to hand the home side Welsh Fire a sensational victory with a solid defence of a middling score of 137 runs in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all eight teams have won at least one game, and the competition is slowly heating up with the likes of Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles, the teams in the top half, also suffering their respective first defeats.

The Big Two - Warner and Kohli

At the top of the list are David Warner with 113 half-centuries and Virat Kohli with 105. Warner’s long career as an opener across multiple T20 leagues and Kohli’s unmatched run-scoring consistency have kept them firmly ahead in the rankings.

Jos Buttler’s latest milestone is another reminder of how T20 cricket has evolved into a format where skill, consistency, and adaptability are as important as raw power. Fans can expect more records to be broken as these modern greats continue to shine on the global stage.