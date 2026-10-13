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Jos Buttler to miss Australia white-ball tour after hamstring surgery, 2027 World Cup in focus

Jos Buttler is expected to miss England’s upcoming white-ball tour of Australia after undergoing surgery for a left hamstring injury sustained against Sri Lanka. The former England captain’s recovery timeline remains unclear, while the ECB continues to consider him part of its plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Jos Buttler to miss Australia white-ball tour after hamstring surgery, 2027 World Cup in focus
Image Credit: Instagram/ @josbuttler

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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