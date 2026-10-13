/Jos Buttler to miss Australia white-ball tour after hamstring surgery, 2027 World Cup in focus

Former England captain Jos Buttler is expected to miss England's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia after undergoing surgery for a left hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in September.
The England selectors are scheduled to announce the squads for the Australia tour, which comprises three ODIs and five T20Is from November 13 to December 2. According to reports, Buttler will not be available for selection as he begins his recovery from the injury.
Buttler sustained the hamstring injury while batting against Sri Lanka at Headingley on September 24. The wicketkeeper-batter underwent surgery and shared an update on his recovery through Instagram stories on Monday, posting a photograph from his hospital bed. "Successful surgery and on the road to recovery. Feeling more motivated than ever!" Buttler wrote.
The England batter's recovery timeline has not been publicly confirmed, leaving his availability for upcoming franchise commitments uncertain as well.
Buttler's participation in the 2027 SA20 season is also reportedly in doubt following the surgery. He was signed by Durban's Super Giants ahead of the tournament's auction.
The extent of his recovery period will determine when he can return to competitive cricket. For now, his immediate focus will be rehabilitation following the hamstring operation.
Buttler has been an important figure in England's white-ball setup, having captained the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2022. He also recently became the first player to reach 15,000 runs in T20 cricket, underlining his impact in the format.
Despite the injury setback, Buttler remains part of England's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, according to England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Rob Key.
The ECB has awarded Buttler a one-year contract extension, with his deal set to expire before the tournament. Fellow white-ball regular Adil Rashid has also received a one-year contract.
Addressing the pair's World Cup prospects, Key said England continued to factor both players into their plans. "We don’t see it that Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid aren’t going to be a part of that World Cup," Key said.
He added that both players remained keen to represent England, while decisions regarding their futures would be made next year.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Buttler's recovery will be closely watched as England assess their options ahead of the tournament.
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