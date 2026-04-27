Josh Hazlewood creates IPL history, becomes first overseas bowler to...

Josh Hazlewood, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), etched his name into the record books by becoming the first overseas bowler to reach the milestone of 50 wickets for the franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Hazlewood achieved the massive feat during RCB’s IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable and impactful seamers to have donned the red and gold.



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A Milestone Built On Consistency And Class

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Josh Hazlewood entered the match needing just one wicket to hit the half-century mark for RCB, having taken 49 wickets in 31 previous appearances for the franchise. His milestone wicket came as part of a impactful spell that showcased his trademark accuracy, steep bounce, and ability to strike at crucial junctures.

The lanky right-armer, affectionately known as "Hoff," has been a pillar of RCB's bowling attack since rejoining the side. After initial stints with the franchise in 2022 and 2023, RCB brought him back in the 2025 mega auction for a whopping Rs 12.50 crore. He repaid that faith handsomely by claiming 22 wickets in 12 matches during RCB's maiden IPL title-winning campaign in 2025.

Joining The Elite List

By crossing the 50-wicket mark, Hazlewood joins an exclusive club of RCB bowlers to have reached the half-century milestone, a list dominated primarily by Indian bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.

Being the first international player to do so highlights the significant role he has played in the team's bowling evolution.

What Makes This Achievement Special?

While the franchise has seen many legendary international bowlers pass through its ranks - including the likes of Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, and Muttiah Muralitharan - Hazlewood’s consistency and longevity have allowed him to stand alone in this specific statistical category.

RCB fans and pundits have hailed him as 'Hazle-God' for his game-changing spells and leadership in the bowling unit alongside the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

As RCB sits competitively on the points table, Hazlewood's milestone adds to the team's momentum as they defend their 2025 title.

Playing XIs For DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (captain), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact Subs for DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match

DC: Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel

RCB: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer