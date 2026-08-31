/Josh Hazlewood eyes busy ODI run to build towards Australia’s South Africa Test series

"I think still the best way forward for me is to play as much as I can (within) reason. We've got two ODI series before that Test match series, so it might be playing two out of three in both of those. I think once you're at that intensity, which we're all at now, (it) is trying to maintain that as best we can," Hazlewood told reporters at the launch of Play Cricket Week in Sydney, as quoted by Cricinfo.