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Josh Hazlewood eyes busy ODI run to build towards Australia’s South Africa Test series

Josh Hazlewood is targeting regular ODI cricket for Australia against Zimbabwe and South Africa to maintain his bowling intensity ahead of the October Test series. The experienced pacer, who made a successful return against Bangladesh, is aiming to feature in two matches in each three-game ODI series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Josh Hazlewood eyes busy ODI run to build towards Australia’s South Africa Test series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Josh Hazlewood eyes busy ODI run to build towards Australia’s South Africa Test series
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