Josh Hazlewood Hits Back At Mitchell Johnson’s Criticism Over IPL Call, Says This...

WTC Final 2025: Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has stirred the pot again. In his latest column, Johnson questioned the commitment of veteran Test players Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon after Australia’s disappointing defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship final. But both players have responded calmly, defending their decisions and form.

Hazlewood Explains IPL Decision

Josh Hazlewood came under fire from Johnson for choosing to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) instead of preparing in Australia for the WTC final. However, Hazlewood defended his decision, saying that playing competitive matches in India was the best way to prepare due to poor weather back home.

“We were still in the competition, playing high-intensity matches… I think it was comfortably the best option,” Hazlewood said.

He also made it clear that he is feeling confident and bowling well across all formats.

“I feel quite relaxed at the moment about my cricket… The ball is coming out nicely,” he added.

Lyon Dismisses Farewell Talk

Nathan Lyon, Australia’s most successful off-spinner, was also criticized by Johnson, who suggested that some players were holding on for emotional reasons, like a "farewell tour."

Lyon firmly denied any such mindset.

“There’s no-one planning a farewell tour or anything like that,” he said.

He stressed that no place in the Australian team is guaranteed, and competition is always high.

“We never take any of our positions for granted… There’s that much competition within the squad,” Lyon added.

When asked directly about Johnson’s criticism, Lyon didn’t say much but made his stance clear.

“Regarding ‘Johnno’, there’s nothing really to be said there,” he replied.

Focus on Team Goals

Both Hazlewood and Lyon focused on the team’s desire to succeed and insisted that their only motivation is to help Australia win games.

“We want to play in games, we want to win games… They’re only doing that for the betterment of Australian cricket,” said Lyon.

As Australia looks ahead to a busy cricket calendar, the veterans seem focused on performance not praise or farewells.