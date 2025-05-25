Josh Hazlewood Returns To RCB Squad Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has rejoined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs, providing a significant boost to the team's bowling attack. Hazlewood had been sidelined due to a shoulder injury and returned to Australia during the mid-season break. He has since completed his rehabilitation in Brisbane and has returned for the crucial playoff matches.

Before his injury, Hazlewood was in excellent form, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.28, making him one of the top wicket-takers in the season. His return is timely, especially with other key bowlers like Lungi Ngidi unavailable due to national commitments.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru also confirmed Josh Hazlewood’s return through a post on their official X account. In the accompanying video, Hazlewood appeared fully charged up and delivered a special message for his fans.

Josh Hazlewood is back!



This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts. — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 25, 2025

Before his return, RCB fans expressed excitement over Hazlewood's anticipated return, especially after the team's social media teased his comeback with a cryptic post featuring Australian cricket kitbags. The team, having secured a spot in the playoffs, will benefit from Hazlewood's experience as they aim for their maiden IPL title. Following the IPL, Hazlewood is also expected to join the Australian squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord's.

Meanwhile, After the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to win their last league match against Lucknow Super Giants to finish in the top 2 of the points table.