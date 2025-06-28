Josh Hazlewood’s Five-Wicket Haul Leads Australia To Victory Over West Indies In 1st Test

Australia began their Caribbean tour dominantly, crushing the West Indies by 159 runs in the 1st Test at the Kensington Oval. The emphatic victory was shaped by a stunning five-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood and key contributions from the middle order in a second-innings rescue act.

Hazlewood’s Devastating Spell

Hazlewood was the star with the ball, producing a clinical spell in the fourth innings. The seasoned pacer returned figures of 5/43, ripping through the West Indies’ top order with skillful seam and control. He took four wickets in 16 balls, breaking the backbone of the chase. West Indies, chasing 301, were skittled out for 141. Hazlewood's fifer was his 12th in Test cricket and reaffirmed his status as one of the most reliable seamers in the world.

Middle Order Powers Australia’s Fightback

After being bowled out for just 180 in the first innings and conceding a narrow 10-run lead, Australia turned the tide with a resilient second innings performance:

Travis Head scored a crucial 61.

Beau Webster, playing only his second Test, impressed with a composed 63.

Alex Carey added the final punch, blasting a 40-ball 50, helping Australia post 310.

Their efforts gave Australia a lead of 301, more than enough with the pace trio in red-hot form.

Match Progression at a Glance

Australia 1st Innings - 180 (Top-order collapse, Shamar Joseph 4-fer)

West Indies 1st Innings - 190 (Took a slim 10-run lead)

Australia 2nd Innings - 310 (Head, Webster, Carey star)

West Indies 2nd Innings - 141 (Hazlewood 5/43, Cummins support)

What’s Next?

Australia leads the 2-match series 1-0. The 2nd Test will be played in Grenada starting July 4, 2025. With the WTC points at stake, the West Indies will need to regroup quickly to stay competitive. Australia’s win was a textbook example of classic Test match cricket, fighting back from behind and letting the bowlers do the rest. Josh Hazlewood's clinical spell was the cornerstone, while contributions from Head, Webster, and Carey proved that depth and composure still matter most in the longest format.