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Josh Hazlewood scripts history with 300th test wicket during six-wicket haul against Bangladesh

Josh Hazlewood scripted history by becoming only the ninth Australian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh. The Australia pacer marked his return to Test cricket with a six-wicket haul as Bangladesh took a commanding first-innings lead.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Josh Hazlewood scripts history with 300th test wicket during six-wicket haul against Bangladesh
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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