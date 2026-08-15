/Josh Hazlewood scripts history with 300th test wicket during six-wicket haul against Bangladesh

Josh Hazlewood marked his return to Test cricket in emphatic fashion as the Australia fast bowler entered the 300-wicket club during the first test against Bangladesh in Darwin on Saturday.
Hazlewood finished Bangladesh's first innings with figures of 6/89 from 28 overs, becoming only the ninth Australian bowler to claim 300 wickets in Test cricket. His landmark wicket came when Mehidy Hasan Miraz edged behind, before Hazlewood dismissed Ebadot Hossain to complete his six-wicket haul.
The milestone was particularly significant for Hazlewood, who had been away from Test cricket for an extended period because of injuries. Australia had reunited their pace attack of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the Darwin Test, with Hazlewood making an immediate impact on his comeback.
Hazlewood's 300th Test wicket places him alongside some of Australia's greatest bowlers. He became the ninth Australian to reach the landmark, joining the likes of Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
His career numbers also underline his consistency. Hazlewood reached 300 wickets with a Test bowling average of around 24, with only Glenn McGrath, Pat Cummins and Dennis Lillee among Australia's 300-wicket bowlers having better averages.
The 35-year-old also registered his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket with his six-wicket performance against Bangladesh.
Australia teammates were quick to praise Hazlewood following his achievement. Scott Boland highlighted the combination of height, pace, movement and accuracy that has made Hazlewood one of the most difficult fast bowlers to face.
Travis Head described him as a "quiet achiever" and praised his relentless approach, while Australia captain Pat Cummins pointed to Hazlewood's ability to adapt his bowling according to conditions.
Cummins also noted that Hazlewood has developed additional weapons over the years, including his use of the wobble seam and reverse swing. The Australia captain stressed that his ability to bowl long spells has been a major asset throughout his career.
Despite Hazlewood's impressive performance, Australia found themselves in a difficult position at the end of Day 3.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 426, securing a substantial 228-run first-innings lead. Tanzid Hasan scored a maiden Test century, while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made half-centuries to help Bangladesh build a commanding total.
Bangladesh's advantage was strengthened by Australia's struggles in the field, with the hosts dropping five catches during the innings.
Australia then lost four wickets in their second innings. At stumps, they were 161/4, still trailing Bangladesh by 67 runs, with Cameron Green and Alex Carey at the crease.
Hazlewood's return could hardly have been more impactful on a personal level. His six-wicket haul was his fourth six-wicket innings in Test cricket and his first such haul in nine years, adding another significant achievement to a career already featuring more than 300 Test wickets.
However, the milestone came on a day when Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the Test. With Australia still behind and six wickets remaining in their second innings, the visitors will head into Day 4 with a strong opportunity to push for a historic result in Darwin.
For Hazlewood, though, the landmark has reinforced his status among Australia's premier Test fast bowlers and provided a timely reminder of his value as Australia enters a demanding period of international cricket.
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