Josh Hazlewood Set To Return For RCB Playoffs After Shoulder Injury; Eyes IPL Comeback

IPL 2025: Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood is likely to make a crucial return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad just in time for the IPL 2025 playoffs. This comes as a big boost for the franchise and their fans, especially with the high-pressure knockout phase on the horizon.

Hazlewood Might Return For IPL Playoffs

Hazlewood had flown back to Australia after missing RCB’s last league match before the mid-season break due to a shoulder niggle. He has since been undergoing rehabilitation in Brisbane under the supervision of Cricket Australia’s medical staff.

His recovery program was designed in coordination with the national team’s build-up to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Now, with his rehab reportedly complete, the pacer is expected to rejoin the RCB squad in India soon, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

A Stellar Season Interrupted

Before his injury, Hazlewood was in sublime form picking up 18 wickets in just 10 matches at a superb average of 17.27. His accuracy, economy, and ability to strike early made him RCB’s go-to pacer, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

His injury was a setback not only for RCB but also for Hazlewood, who had finally found rhythm after an injury-plagued home season where he missed key fixtures including the tour of Sri Lanka and parts of the Champions Trophy due to a calf strain and a side issue.

RCB’s Playoff Run: Hazlewood’s Timely Boost

RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, followed by Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 in their final league fixtures. Hazlewood’s return could not be better timed as the team looks to iron out its bowling unit for the knockouts.

With RCB eyeing their maiden IPL title, the return of a senior international pacer like Hazlewood brings much-needed experience and firepower to their playoff arsenal.

The IPL 2025 playoffs will begin on May 29 with Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh, followed by the Eliminator on May 30. The action then moves to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium host to Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the Final on June 3.

With four teams already confirmed Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, RCB, and Mumbai Indians the stage is set for an intense showdown. Hazlewood’s presence could tilt the scales in RCB’s favor, especially on surfaces like Ahmedabad’s that offer bounce and carry.

Hazlewood To Play In WTC 2025

While IPL remains his immediate focus, Hazlewood is also in contention to feature in Australia’s playing XI for the WTC final, likely to edge out Scott Boland. Having missed the 2023 final due to Achilles and side injuries, this could be Hazlewood’s shot at redemption on the world stage.

He, along with Josh Inglis (Punjab Kings), will fly to the UK as soon as their IPL commitments end. With the WTC Final scheduled for June 3, there’s barely any breathing room especially if RCB make it to the title clash.

RCB's Full Squad

RCB: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara.