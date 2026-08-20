"We were walking off and I was like, to Tonguey, I think we should split it," Robinson said in the press conference after the stumps. "He said it, and I said, 'I think we should do that, it'd be quite cool.' It's one of those things; you don't have too many half-cricket-balls, so it would be something we never forget. It's not very often two guys get five-for in the same innings, so a nice gesture and something to remember."