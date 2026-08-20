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  • /Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson cut ball in half after Day 1 of ENG vs PAK 1st Test; Here's why - WATCH

Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson cut ball in half after Day 1 of ENG vs PAK 1st Test; Here's why - WATCH

England bowlers Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson agreed to split the ball used on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson cut ball in half after Day 1 of ENG vs PAK 1st Test; Here's why - WATCH
Image Credit: ICC/England Cricket

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson cut ball in half after Day 1 of ENG vs PAK 1st Test; Here's why - WATCH
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