Josh Tongue Rocks Australia As England Seize Early Control On Boxing Day At MCG - Watch

Josh Tongue breathed life into England’s Ashes campaign with a spell that cut through Australia’s top order and electrified a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day. In front of nearly 90,000 fans, England enjoyed their most dominant opening session of the series, reducing Australia to 72 for four and briefly silencing a home crowd primed for celebration.

Early Intent Sets the Tone

Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first on a green-tinged MCG surface raised eyebrows, but it soon looked inspired. The pitch offered just enough seam movement to reward discipline, and England’s bowlers responded with intent. Gus Atkinson struck the first blow, removing Travis Head in the seventh over, halting Australia’s early momentum and injecting belief into the tourists.

While Brydon Carse struggled to find consistency, Atkinson’s tidy lines created pressure. That pressure became opportunity once Tongue entered the attack from the Shane Warne Stand End, changing the complexion of the morning in a devastating eight-over spell.

Tongue’s Three-Wicket Burst Turns the Session

Josh Tongue announced himself immediately. His second ball curved sharply into Jake Weatherald, catching the left-hander off guard as a flick shot resulted in a simple catch behind. Moments later, Marnus Labuschagne was drawn forward by a fuller delivery, edging to Joe Root at first slip. Australia, suddenly two down in quick succession, looked rattled.

The highlight arrived with the prized wicket of Steve Smith. Settled and typically stubborn, Smith appeared ready to anchor the innings before Tongue produced a delivery of the highest class. Angling in before jagging back sharply, the ball crashed into middle stump, leaving Smith stunned and the MCG momentarily hushed. It was Tongue’s third dismissal of Smith in Ashes cricket, underlining a fascinating personal duel.

Best Session of England’s Tour

At lunch, England could reflect on their best session since the opening day in Perth. Australia’s scoring rate was sluggish, the top order dismantled, and the hosts clearly on the back foot. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey steadied things before the interval, but the damage was done.

From an Ashes perspective, the urn may already be decided after three straight defeats, yet England’s performance suggested resilience and pride. The energy in the field, the accuracy of the bowling, and the tactical clarity from Stokes all pointed to a side determined to salvage momentum from the series.