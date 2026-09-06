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  • /'Journey continues, Alhamdulillah': Mohammed Shami sends strong India comeback message as he plays 100th First-Class match in Duleep Trophy Final

'Journey continues, Alhamdulillah': Mohammed Shami sends strong India comeback message as he plays 100th First-Class match in Duleep Trophy Final

As India’s veteran seamer Mohammed Shami prepares to feature in his 100th first-class match in Sunday’s Duleep Trophy final, he described the milestone as a proud and special moment.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
'Journey continues, Alhamdulillah': Mohammed Shami sends strong India comeback message as he plays 100th First-Class match in Duleep Trophy Final
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'Journey continues, Alhamdulillah': Mohammed Shami sends strong India comeback message as he plays 100th First-Class match in Duleep Trophy Final
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