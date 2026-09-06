/'Journey continues, Alhamdulillah': Mohammed Shami sends strong India comeback message as he plays 100th First-Class match in Duleep Trophy Final

"Completing 100 First-Class matches is a very special and proud moment for me. This journey has been filled with hard work, challenges, learning and unforgettable memories. I am truly grateful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for felicitating me on this special milestone, and a heartfelt thank you to my family, & friends, coaches, teammates, supporters and everyone who has been a part of this journey for their love and support throughout my journey. 100 matches, countless memories and the journey continues. Alhamdulillah!" Shami wrote in an Instagram post.