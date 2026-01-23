Advertisement
JASPRIT BUMRAH

'Journey of going against assumptions, opinions and...': Jasprit Bumrah reflects on decade of defying odds in international cricket - Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
'Journey of going against assumptions, opinions and...': Jasprit Bumrah reflects on decade of defying odds in international cricket - WatchPic credit: IANS

India’s fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah marked a decade in international cricket on Friday and reflected by saying it’s a continuation of ‘going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions’.
 
Bumrah made his debut in international cricket in the ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016 and returned with figures of 2-40. He was the highest wicket-taker in the T20I leg of the tour, where India won the series 3-0.

Since then, Bumrah has become one of the world’s greatest fast bowlers across formats. "10 years of living the dream of the child who fell in love with the sport that made him feel alive like nothing in this world ever could. The journey of going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions and keeping the belief alive continues, with the love and support of family and God. Waheguruji da shukr eda he baba ji mehraan bhariyaan hath rakheen. Satnam Waheguru,” Bumrah posted on his Instagram on Friday.

 

 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

 

So far, Bumrah has picked 234 Test wickets in 52 matches at an average of 19.79. In 89 ODIs, he has claimed 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, while in 83 T20I, he has taken 103 wickets at an average of 18.17.

Bumrah’s best Test innings figures are 9-86, and he has 16 five-wicket hauls in Tests, while picking two five-fors in ODIs. He also became the first Indian fast bowler to reach the number one spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Bumrah is also the recipient of the ICC Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, awarded to the Men's Cricketer of the Year, for his exceptional performances in 2024. He also won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year in 2024 for picking 71 wickets in 13 matches. Bumrah also won the Player of the Tournament award in India for winning the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup for picking 15 wickets at an average of 8.26. 

