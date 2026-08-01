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  • /Jude Bellingham attends The Hundred clash, receives special welcome from Ravi Shastri at Edgbaston | Watch

Jude Bellingham attends The Hundred clash, receives special welcome from Ravi Shastri at Edgbaston | Watch

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham attended The Hundred clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire at Edgbaston, where he received a warm welcome from Ravi Shastri. The England star, who owns a stake in Birmingham Phoenix, interacted with fans and watched the franchise's women's team secure victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 12:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
Jude Bellingham attends The Hundred clash, receives special welcome from Ravi Shastri at Edgbaston | Watch
Image Credit: X/ @RaviShastriOfc

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Jude Bellingham attends The Hundred clash, receives special welcome from Ravi Shastri at Edgbaston | Watch
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