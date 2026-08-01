/Jude Bellingham attends The Hundred clash, receives special welcome from Ravi Shastri at Edgbaston | Watch

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was among the special guests at Edgbaston on Saturday as he attended the double-header between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire in The Hundred.
The England international, who is also a co-owner of Birmingham Phoenix, was present at the venue along with his parents, Mark and Denise Bellingham. He interacted with fans before watching the women's team secure a thrilling victory over Welsh Fire.
Great to have Birmingham's own galáctico, @BellinghamJude, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!@England @thehundred pic.twitter.com/Ud1IU9khQ3— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 1, 2026
Bellingham received a warm reception from former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri during his appearance at the stadium. The two shared a brief interaction on the outfield before the start of play.
The Real Madrid star was also introduced alongside Birmingham Phoenix men's captain Donovan Ferreira and Welsh Fire skipper Phil Salt. He spent time meeting supporters, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Shastri later shared pictures from the meeting on social media, praising the footballer's achievements and wishing him success ahead of the new season.
Bellingham, who grew up in Stourbridge, has been a lifelong cricket fan and played junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club as a teenager.
Earlier this year, the 23-year-old purchased a 1.2 per cent stake in Birmingham Phoenix, reportedly valued at around £1 million. The franchise is co-owned by Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Knighthead Capital.
As part of the investment, Bellingham acquired a 0.6 per cent stake each from Warwickshire and Knighthead, which also owns Birmingham City FC, the club where he developed through the youth system before making his senior debut.
Bellingham is currently enjoying a break after helping England finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He scored seven goals and registered one assist in eight appearances during the tournament.
The midfielder is expected to reunite with his Real Madrid teammates soon as the club begins preparations for the upcoming La Liga season.
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