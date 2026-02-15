'Just an off-spinner...': Sourav Ganguly dismisses Usman Tariq threat ahead of India vs Pakistan 2026 Clash

Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, offering a blunt assessment of Pakistan's "mystery" sensation Usman Tariq. Speaking to reporters at a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) event, Ganguly expressed total confidence in India's ability to handle the unconventional bowler at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

De-Mystifying Usman Tariq

Despite the global chatter regarding Usman Tariq’s pause-and-sling action, which has yielded 11 wickets in just four T20Is, Ganguly remains unimpressed. He suggested that the technical "mystery" is being overstated by the media and that the Indian batting lineup possesses the experience to neutralize him.

“Nothing is difficult, he (Tariq) is an off-spinner and he just bowls with a pause. He is an out-an-out off-spinner and India will play him well,” Ganguly stated. While Tariq’s economy rate remains impressive, Ganguly views him as a standard off-break bowler whose primary disruption is a rhythmic delay rather than a complex variation.

Tactical Selection and Team Balance

As the debate over India's playing XI intensifies, particularly regarding the inclusion of a third specialist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav, Ganguly advised against tinkering with the winning formula. He emphasized the importance of maintaining batting depth, even on a Colombo track expected to favor turn.

“Axar (Patel), Varun (Chakravarthy), (Jasprit) Bumrah and Arshdeep (Singh) should be the frontline bowlers. I don’t think Rinku (Singh) should be replaced for Kuldeep (Yadav), because you have to take care of the balance in batting department as well. I feel the same team should be played. India will play well,” the 53-year-old explained. However, a return for Abhishek Sharma is expected after his recovery from stomach issues, with the youngster recently seen practicing power-hitting in the nets.

Comparing Eras: A Critique of Pakistan's Current Calibre

When asked to rate the current Pakistani squad, Ganguly offered a sobering comparison to the legendary teams he faced during his playing days. He suggested that the modern lineup lacks the intimidation factor and raw talent of their predecessors.

“The quality of batsmanship like Inzamam (Ul Haq), Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf, Wasim (Akram), Waqar (Younis)… that was a different team. This team is not there anymore,” Ganguly opined. This sentiment is reflected in recent head-to-head records, as Pakistan has struggled to find a victory over India in T20Is since the 2022 Asia Cup, most recently suffering three consecutive defeats in the 2025 edition.

The Agha Defense

While Ganguly dismisses the hype, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has remained steadfast in his defense of Tariq. Agha has consistently pushed back against scrutiny, labeling the attention on Tariq's action as "media hype."

"He’s only a player to us. You (media) have hyped him. We don’t care about what people are saying about his action. The guy has been cleared twice and I don’t understand why there is so much talk," Agha remarked previously. As the two sides prepare to meet, the match will serve as the ultimate test of whether Tariq is truly a "mystery" or just another spinner in the eyes of the Indian elite.