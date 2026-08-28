Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, have expressed grave concern over the health and prison conditions of their father, alleging that the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister is facing prolonged isolation and inadequate medical care.
Speaking to former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Michael Atherton, the brothers described what they said was a worsening situation inside the prison where Imran Khan has been held for nearly three years. Kasim claimed that his father had lost around 80 per cent of the vision in one eye and had recently been seen wearing an eye patch.
The brothers also alleged that Imran spends more than 23 hours each day alone in a small cell. According to them, he has restricted access to books and basic comforts, while the cell does not have air conditioning despite the summer heat.
Sons Fear For Imran Khan’s Life
Kasim made an alarming allegation about the treatment of his father during the interview, which was broadcast during the lunch break on the opening day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday.
"They are not even acting with any kind of strategy any more. It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible, and silence him. The last time he was able to speak to our aunties and anyone else, he said the conditions have severely worsened recently. He has been relating it to other political prisoners who have been killed or who have died in prison. Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him more than 23 hours a day in a cell," Kasim said.
He also described the effect of his father’s reported health problems, stressing the urgency of obtaining proper medical treatment.
"Right now, it’s really crucial for us that he gets proper treatment. He had an eye patch on for the eye situation, seemed visibly stressed, and that is something that is very hard for us to imagine because he embodies a very calm, assured presence, every time I have ever seen him, including being at gunpoint. A car we were in was robbed, and he was the calmest person there, including the robbers," he added.
Sons Discuss Efforts To Visit Father
Sulaiman and Kasim also spoke about their attempts to travel to Pakistan to see their father. They claimed that their visas had been blocked on what they were told were technical grounds. Despite fears that they could be arrested if they travelled, the brothers said they were willing to take that risk to visit Imran.
“We were cautiously optimistic. Our fears were confirmed when, instead of being taken to the private hospital, where he was meant to be taken, he was just taken to a government medical facility for a few hours, and then taken straight back to jail," said Sulaiman.
He further questioned the nature of the medical examination carried out on his father.
“In reality, it was an hour check-up by government officials who said, ‘Great, he’s OK’, and then said we will now send him to the independent hospital, Shifa. Instead, they left all the doctors waiting, our auntie waiting, who is a doctor, and sent him straight back to jail," he added.
The interview came amid renewed international concern over Imran’s medical treatment. He was taken to a government hospital for an examination following a court order concerning his treatment. Recent reports said Pakistan’s Supreme Court had ordered an independent medical process and hospital care, while the government has rejected allegations that Khan is being denied adequate treatment.
PCB Lodges Complaint With Sky Sports
The broadcast also created an unusual controversy around the England Pakistan Test. The Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after Atherton’s interview with Imran Khan’s sons was aired.
Reports stated that the PCB considered asking Pakistan’s players not to return to the field for the afternoon session if the interview was broadcast. The team eventually resumed play. The dispute centred on the decision to include political and personal material concerning Imran Khan during coverage of a live cricket series.
Former Captains Back Medical Appeal
The controversy comes days after 21 former international cricket captains renewed an appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concerning Imran Khan’s medical treatment and welfare. The group included Indian cricket greats Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, alongside other prominent former captains. The appeal called for humane treatment, proper medical care, an independent assessment of Khan’s condition and the restoration of weekly family visits. The former captains presented their intervention as a humanitarian appeal rather than an attempt to interfere in Pakistan’s domestic political or legal affairs.
Imran Khan remains one of the most significant figures in Pakistan’s cricket history. He led the country to its first men’s ODI World Cup title in 1992 before entering politics and eventually becoming Pakistan’s Prime Minister.
The latest developments have therefore brought together two major parts of Khan’s legacy, his cricket career and his political life, with his sons’ concerns now becoming part of a wider international discussion over his health and treatment in prison.
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