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'Just trying to kill him in there': Imran Khan’s sons reveal chilling details drom Pakistan jail, triggers PCB's Lord's Test walkout threat

Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, have expressed grave concern over the health and prison conditions of their father, alleging that the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister is facing prolonged isolation and inadequate medical care.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
'Just trying to kill him in there': Imran Khan’s sons reveal chilling details drom Pakistan jail, triggers PCB's Lord's Test walkout threat
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'Just trying to kill him in there': Imran Khan’s sons reveal chilling details drom Pakistan jail, triggers PCB's Lord's Test walkout threat
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