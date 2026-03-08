'Just Two players performing': Mohammad Amir predicts result Of India-New Zealand T20 WC 2026 Final - WATCH

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has once again voiced his skepticism regarding India’s championship credentials. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Amir has predicted that New Zealand will emerge victorious, citing India's over-reliance on a few individuals compared to the Black Caps' collective strength.

A History of Contrary Predictions

This latest claim follows a series of unsuccessful predictions from the 33 year old pacer. Earlier in the tournament, Amir asserted that India would fail to qualify for the semi-finals from a Super 8 group containing South Africa, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. After India progressed, he suggested that England would defeat Suryakumar Yadav’s side in the semi-final at Wankhede. Despite being proven wrong at every stage, Amir maintains that the Indian team is vulnerable.

The "Two-Player" Critique

Speaking on the "Haarna Mana Hai" show, Amir argued that India lacks the "complete performance" quality that New Zealand currently possesses. He suggested that the Indian campaign is being carried by just two key performers: Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah.

“If you look at New Zealand, they gave a complete performance against South Africa in the semi-final. As a team, they have been giving complete performances. If you look at India, I still think they are winning because of just two players. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have been having a big impact,” Amir remarked.

"New Zealand is coming in with full winning momentum. India relies heavily on Bumrah and Samson, but NZ’s bowling is in better form and Ahmedabad suits them well. Overall, New Zealand are the favourites. They will beat India tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/NgtIQXaTgN — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) March 7, 2026

Bowling Department Disparities

Amir believes that while both teams boast powerful batting lineups, the New Zealand bowling attack is in superior form. He highlighted concerns regarding India’s supporting bowlers, specifically mentioning Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya.

“The Narendra Modi Stadium will suit New Zealand. Looking at the bowling department, I think New Zealand are in better form than India. Apart from Bumrah, I don't think anyone else is in form. Both Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya are struggling,” Amir stated.

He further elaborated on the tactical edge he believes the Kiwis hold. “Both teams have identical batting, and good players are there in both teams. However, New Zealand's bowling is in form while India are just too dependent on Bumrah. So I believe New Zealand will win,” he added.

Impact Players and Strategic Outlook

Despite his critical view of the team’s overall form, Amir noted that Hardik Pandya has the potential to deliver a significant performance in the final. However, he tipped New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner to be the "impact player" of the match.

Should India prove Amir wrong for a third time, the "Men in Blue" will secure a historic achievement as the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win it on home soil. Standing in their way is a New Zealand side coming in with full winning momentum, seeking their own first ever white ball ICC trophy.

Additional Insights

The pressure on India is amplified by the fact that they are seeking to complete a rare hat-trick of global titles. While Amir's comments have drawn sharp reactions from fans, the Indian management led by Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly focused on maintaining a "freedom based" atmosphere in the dressing room, even providing public backing to struggling players like Abhishek Sharma to ensure they remain confident for the summit clash.