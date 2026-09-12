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'Just want to enjoy cricket': Harleen Deol opens up on joining Barbados Tridents for WCPL

Harleen Deol has joined Barbados Tridents for the remainder of the WCPL after a late call-up. The India batter said she wants to make the most of the opportunity and "just enjoy cricket."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
'Just want to enjoy cricket': Harleen Deol opens up on joining Barbados Tridents for WCPL
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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