‘JUSTICE FOR KARUN NAIR’: Fans In Frenzy After BCCI Snubs Vidarbha Batter

The right-hand batter has smashed 752 runs so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while playing for Vidarbha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fans on social media went berserk after Karun Nair was not selected in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI on Saturday announced the Indian squad where Rohit Sharma will lead the side while Shubman Gill will be his deputy.

A lot of people were expecting Karun Nair to make a cut to the Indian squad as he is enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-hand batter has smashed 752 runs so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while playing for Vidarbha.

Karun Nair has been batting at an impeccable average of 752 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. As of now, he has racked up five centuries including scores of 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112, 122*, and 88* this season, which speaks a lot about his form with the bat.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar Lauded Karun Nair for his outstanding batting but stated it is difficult to “fit in everyone in the team.”

“Averaging 750+ is simply insane, but it's a squad of 15, so we can't fit everyone,” said Agarkar.

India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

