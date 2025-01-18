‘JUSTICE FOR KARUN NAIR’: Fans In Frenzy After BCCI Snubs Vidarbha Batter

Fans on social media went berserk after Karun Nair was not selected in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI on Saturday announced the Indian squad where Rohit Sharma will lead the side while Shubman Gill will be his deputy.

A lot of people were expecting Karun Nair to make a cut to the Indian squad as he is enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-hand batter has smashed 752 runs so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy while playing for Vidarbha.

BCCI: Domestic performances will be rewarded.



Karun Nair scores 752 runs at an average of 752 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy



Selectors do not pick Karun Nair in the Champions Trophy squad.



Indian cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/5pLfhb6lnm — Zucker Doctor (DoctorLFC) January 18, 2025

JUSTICE FOR KARUN NAIR — BeingTheElitE (Ramesh415414) January 18, 2025

Karun Nair ab 1000 run bhi maarde ek match me, phir bhi India nahi khel paayega! BCCI Shit Show! January 18, 2025

Karun Nair has been batting at an impeccable average of 752 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. As of now, he has racked up five centuries including scores of 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112, 122*, and 88* this season, which speaks a lot about his form with the bat.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar Lauded Karun Nair for his outstanding batting but stated it is difficult to “fit in everyone in the team.”

“Averaging 750+ is simply insane, but it's a squad of 15, so we can't fit everyone,” said Agarkar.

India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.