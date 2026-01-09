K Lalremruata Dies During Local Game, Mizoram Cricket Suspends Fixtures

Former Mizoram Ranji Trophy cricketer K Lalremruata died after collapsing during a local cricket match on Wednesday, triggering the cancellation of all scheduled matches in the state as a mark of respect. The incident occurred during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata was representing Venghnuai Raiders CC when he suffered a sudden medical emergency while the match was in progress. He was immediately attended to on the field and rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors later declared him dead.

Cricket Association of Mizoram Confirms Death

The Cricket Association of Mizoram confirmed Lalremruata’s death in an official statement and said all cricketing activities scheduled for Thursday had been suspended.

The cancelled fixtures include matches in the 2nd Division Screening Tournament at SCG, Sihhmui, the 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground, and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at multiple venues in Aizawl.

The association said revised dates for the affected matches would be announced in due course.

Former Ranji Player With Deep Local Roots

Lalremruata, 38, had represented Mizoram in two Ranji Trophy matches and seven T20 matches, including appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A wicketkeeper-batter, he remained actively involved in the game after his playing career.

He was a member of the Senior Tournament Committee and regularly played club cricket, contributing to the organisation and administration of domestic tournaments in the state.

Cricket officials described him as a committed contributor who played a key role in the development of local cricket structures.

Cause of Death Stated as Stroke

In its statement, the Cricket Association of Mizoram said Lalremruata suffered a stroke while playing in the second division tournament. The association expressed condolences to his family and said his death was a significant loss to Mizoram cricket.

Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also expressed condolences, saying Lalremruata experienced breathing difficulties during the match before collapsing.

Tributes From Cricketing Fraternity

Players, officials and members of the local cricket community expressed shock at the sudden death. Several described Lalremruata as dependable and deeply involved in grassroots cricket operations.

His death has left a void at the club and domestic level, where he continued to play an active role despite no longer featuring in top-tier competitions.