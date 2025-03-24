'Kaali Taxi Ka Meter'...: Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash For Alleged Racist Commentary On Jofra Archer During RR vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

IPL 2025: Former India cricketer and current IPL 2025 commentator Harbhajan Singh has landed in controversy after making a comment on English pacer Jofra Archer during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Harbhajan, who was on Hindi commentary, compared Archer’s expensive spell to London’s black taxis, sparking criticism on social media.

RR vs SRH: Harbhajan’s Comment Raises Eyebrows

The incident occurred during the 18th over of the first innings when Archer was hit for a six. Reacting to the moment, Harbhajan remarked, "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai". The comment, perceived by many as racially insensitive, triggered outrage among fans and cricketing communities online.

Social Media Backlash

Fans and analysts quickly took to social media to express their disappointment with Harbhajan’s statement. Many criticized the former cricketer for making an inappropriate remark, especially considering that he himself had faced racism during his playing days. Some demanded an apology, while others called for strict action from the IPL and the broadcaster.

Harbhajan Singh has called Jofra Archer a black taxi driver with a high meter value just now in the Hindi commentary. This is vile and disgusting. Please ban him. — (@FourOverthrows) March 23, 2025

Jofra Archer’s Expensive Spell

Archer, who endured a tough outing in the match, conceded 76 runs in his four-over spell—making it the most expensive four-over spell in IPL history. His struggles with the ball added to Rajasthan Royals' woes as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 286/6.

Rajasthan Royals Next Match Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Following their heavy defeat against SRH, Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back in their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, 2025. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Harbhajan Singh or the broadcaster will respond to the controversy surrounding his remarks.