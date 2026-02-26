Kagiso Rabada creates history, surpasses Dale Steyn for MASSIVE record for South Africa in T20 World Cup history

Kagiso Rabada has etched his name further into South African cricket history by surpassing legendary pacer Dale Steyn for a massive milestone in the ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Rabada surpassed the legendary Dale Steyn to become the second-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 World Cup history.

Entering the match with 30 wickets - level with Steyn - Rabada wasted no time in claiming the record for himself. He struck in his very first over, dismissing Shai Hope to move to 31 scalps. He later added a second wicket to finish his spell with 32 total wickets in the tournament’s history, leaving Steyn behind for a huge milestone.



The Proteas’ T20 World Cup Leaderboard

While Kagiso Rabada has overtaken Dale Steyn, he still trails his contemporary, Anrich Nortje, who currently sits at the top of the list.

Most wickets for SA in T20 WC History

37 - Anrich Nortje

32 - Kagiso Rabada

30 - Dale Steyn

24 - Morne Morkel

23 - Tabraiz Shamsi

A Proud Moment For Kagiso Rabada & Proteas Pace

Kagiso Rabada, known for his raw speed, pinpoint accuracy, and lethal yorkers, has been a consistent performer in the shortest format's premier global event. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations has made him a cornerstone of South Africa's bowling attack.

By moving past Steyn - a bowler widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time - Rabada highlights the seamless transition of pace bowling excellence in South African cricket.

The achievement comes at a pivotal moment for South Africa. With the Proteas coming off a dominant 76-run victory over India and now dismantling the West Indies' top order, Rabada’s form is fueling hopes for a deep run in this 2026 edition.

Playing XIs For SA vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Match

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi