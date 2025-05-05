Kagiso Rabada Returns To Action After One-Month Ban For Drug Use

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's brief but controversial absence from the 2025 IPL has been clarified, as the fast bowler returns to action following a one-month suspension for recreational drug use. The Gujarat Titans star is now available for both IPL duties and the upcoming World Test Championship final.

Failed Drug Test During SA20

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed that Kagiso Rabada tested positive for a banned recreational substance on January 21, after a SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants. The test result was only communicated to Rabada on April 1, while he was representing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Just two days later, on April 3, Gujarat Titans issued a statement citing “personal reasons” for Rabada’s sudden departure from the IPL after just two games. However, it has now been revealed that the real reason was his impending sanction for the failed drug test.

One-Month Ban and WADA Guidelines

Rabada’s sanction was aligned with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) guidelines for first-time recreational drug offenses. Originally slated for a three-month suspension, his penalty was reduced to one month after he completed an education and awareness programme, as permitted under WADA's rehabilitative approach.

The punishment mirrors that of New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell, who faced a similar situation after testing positive for cocaine in 2023.

CSA and SAIDS Close the Case

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a public statement calling the incident “regrettable” but indicated they would not seek additional sanctions beyond the SAIDS ruling. The board acknowledged Rabada's remorse and commended him for participating in the rehabilitation programme.

Rabada also issued a personal apology through the South African Cricketers' Association:

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

With the matter closed, Rabada is eligible to play in Gujarat Titans’ next match on Wednesday against Mumbai Indians and has also been cleared for the World Test Championship final in June.

Key Player for WTC Final

Rabada’s return is timely for South Africa, who will face Australia in the World Test Championship final next month. The pacer has been instrumental in their journey, topping the team’s wicket charts in the 2023–2025 cycle with 47 wickets at an impressive average of 19.97.

His availability could be crucial to South Africa’s hopes of clinching their first-ever WTC title.

Criticism Over GT’s Statement

Despite the case being closed administratively, former Australian captain Tim Paine raised concerns over the way Gujarat Titans initially communicated Rabada's absence. Speaking to SEN Radio, Paine criticized the franchise for “not being transparent” and for labeling the situation as “personal reasons,” which he claimed misled fans and the media.

Paine’s comments add another layer of scrutiny to the incident and have sparked debate about how teams handle off-field controversies, especially those involving substance use.

With his ban served and the issue formally resolved, Rabada now has the opportunity to put the controversy behind him and focus on cricket. Gujarat Titans will hope the speedster can help revive their IPL campaign, while South African fans will be counting on his fiery spells in the WTC final.

Whether this episode becomes a footnote or a defining moment in Rabada’s career depends largely on how he responds on and off the field in the weeks ahead.