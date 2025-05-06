Kagiso Rabada Set To Return For Gujarat Titans? Big Boost Ahead Of MI Clash In IPL 2025

In a massive development ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the Titans have received a major shot in the arm—Kagiso Rabada is back and available for selection. GT’s Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, confirmed during the pre-match press conference that the South African speedster has served his suspension and could feature in today’s high-stakes encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

The news ends weeks of speculation and brings relief to Titans’ fans, who’ve been waiting eagerly for Rabada’s return after he abruptly exited the tournament citing “personal reasons.” That narrative has since been clarified: Rabada was serving a one-month suspension for recreational drug use—an issue that initially raised eyebrows across the cricketing fraternity.

Rabada Suspension Explained: From Controversy to Comeback

According to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada tested positive after an SA20 fixture between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants in January. He was officially notified on April 1, shortly after arriving in India for IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans issued a vague statement citing personal reasons for his absence, but the full truth emerged only recently.

Following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, Rabada’s three-month suspension was reduced to one month after he completed an education and rehabilitation program. With the sanction now lifted, he’s eligible not only for IPL matches but also for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia—where he remains a key asset for South Africa.

Vikram Solanki Backs Rabada: “He’s Learned His Lesson”

Solanki was clear and measured in his comments:

“Kagiso has expressed regret at an error in judgment. He’s followed every protocol and completed every requirement. We’re looking forward to having him back at practice and potentially on the field.”

The GT management has handled the matter quietly but firmly. Solanki praised Rabada for publicly acknowledging his mistake, calling it “a telling statement” from a player who understands the magnitude of the opportunity he has.

Playoff Race Heats Up: Rabada’s Return Could Be Game-Changer

From a cricketing perspective, Rabada’s return couldn’t have come at a better time. Gujarat Titans are locked in a tight mid-table battle, with playoff qualification still hanging in the balance. Their bowling unit—although steady—has lacked the firepower Rabada brings with his raw pace and death-over expertise. In just two matches before his suspension, Rabada showed glimpses of form, and his proven record in high-pressure situations makes him a potential game-changer against a power-packed Mumbai Indians lineup.

Expert Take: Rabada's Reputation, Redemption, and Responsibility

While Rabada has publicly apologized—stating, “I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted”—not everyone is satisfied. Former Australia skipper Tim Paine criticized the initial "personal reasons" cover story, calling it a breach of transparency and contract obligations.

However, Cricket South Africa (CSA) seems content with Rabada’s rehabilitation and has closed the matter, backing him for the WTC final next month. With 47 wickets in the 2023–2025 WTC cycle at a stunning average of 19.97, Rabada’s role in that final is non-negotiable.