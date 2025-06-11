Kagiso Rabada Strikes Twice In One Over, Joins Elite List With Ravindra Jadeja And Jasprit Bumrah Against Australia

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada lit up the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord’s with a fiery spell that dismantled Australia’s top order and added another feather to his already illustrious cap. Rabada not only gave South Africa early momentum but also completed a significant personal milestone, 50 Test wickets against Australia.

Double Blow in a Single Over

After South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast London skies, Rabada made immediate use of the swinging conditions. In the 7th over, he delivered a game-changing moment by removing Usman Khawaja for a duck and following it up with the dismissal of Cameron Green for 4, both within four deliveries.

Rabada’s twin strikes pushed Australia into early trouble at 16/2, and the damage continued through the morning session as they limped to 67/4 at lunch. His control and pace proved too much for the Australian batters, who struggled to counter his accuracy and aggression.

Kagiso Rabada delivers big time for South Africa with two wickets in an over



Active Bowlers to pick the most wickets vs Australia in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 93

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 64

Ishant Sharma (India) - 59

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 51

This achievement adds to Rabada’s legacy as one of the fiercest fast bowlers of his generation, particularly effective against strong opposition in high-pressure matches.

Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood