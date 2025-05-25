Kagiso Rabada Turns 30: A Look At Records Of South Africa’s Pace Spearhead

As Kagiso Rabada celebrates his 30th birthday today, we honor the remarkable journey of one of South Africa's premier fast bowlers. From his debut in 2014 to becoming a linchpin in the Proteas' bowling attack, Rabada's career is adorned with significant milestones and records.

Career Highlights

Test Cricket: In 70 matches, Rabada has claimed 327 wickets at an impressive average of 22.00, including 16 five-wicket hauls and 4 ten-wicket match hauls. His best bowling figures in an innings stand at 7/112.

One Day Internationals (ODIs): Over 106 matches, he has taken 168 wickets, with best figures of 6/16.

T20 Internationals: In 65 matches, Rabada has secured 71 wickets, showcasing his versatility across formats.

Kagiso Rabada had taken 18 times 5-wickets hauls in International Cricket, which is one of the exceptional records of his career.

Notable Records & Achievements

Fastest to 300 Test Wickets: Rabada reached the 300-wicket milestone in just 11,187 deliveries, surpassing Waqar Younis' previous record.

Youngest to 150 Test Wickets: At 23 years and 50 days, he became the youngest bowler to achieve this feat. Also, he's the only one with a strike rate below 40 among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets

Top ICC Rankings: By January 2018, Rabada had ascended to the top of both the ICC Test and ODI bowler rankings at the age of 22.

Impact in Franchise Cricket

Indian Premier League (IPL): Rabada has been a formidable force, especially during his tenure with Delhi Capitals, where he clinched the Purple Cap in 2020 with 30 wickets. Currently, he is associated with the Gujarat Titans.

Legacy and Influence

Rabada's blend of pace, precision, and passion has not only earned him accolades but also inspired a generation of budding fast bowlers. His commitment to excellence and resilience on the field make him a true ambassador for the sport.

Here's to Kagiso Rabada, a beacon of South African cricket. May the coming years bring even more success and memorable performances. Happy Birthday, Kagiso Rabada!