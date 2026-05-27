Kane Williamson and Tom Latham create history, become first cricketers to play Tests in 12 countries

New Zealand stars Kane Williamson and Tom Lathan scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first players in the 149-year history of Test cricket to feature in Test matches across 12 different countries.

The landmark was achieved during the one-off Test between Ireland cricket team and New Zealand cricket team at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The ongoing fixture marked the first-ever Test appearance in Ireland for both Williamson and Latham.

Before stepping onto the field in Belfast, the New Zealand duo had already played Test cricket in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, the West Indies and the UAE.

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With their appearances in Ireland, they moved past several legendary names including Shane Warne, Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who had played Tests in 11 different countries.

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Historic moment for Test Cricket

No player before Williamson and Latham had managed to play Test cricket in 12 nations, making the achievement a unique chapter in cricket history. The Belfast Test is itself historic, as New Zealand became only the fourth visiting team to play a Test match in Ireland. Pakistan were the first side to play a Test in Ireland in 2018, followed by Zimbabwe in 2024.

The ongoing contest is just the third Test match ever hosted on Irish soil. Despite the historic achievement, neither batter enjoyed a memorable outing with the bat. New Zealand captain Latham endured a rare failure, getting dismissed for a two-ball duck. Williamson also struggled to convert his start and managed 36 runs off 70 deliveries before being dismissed.

However, Williamson continues to edge closer to another major milestone in Test cricket. The former New Zealand skipper now has 9,497 runs in 109 Tests and is on course to become the first Kiwi batter to cross the 10,000-run mark in the longest format.

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Widely regarded as one of New Zealand's greatest batters, Williamson famously led the Black Caps to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India in 2021.

Tom Latham nears another milestone

Latham, meanwhile, is also approaching a landmark of his own. The left-handed opener has scored 6,261 runs in 92 tests, including 16 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

The New Zealand skipper, who replaced Tim Southee as Test captain in 2024, is now closing in on the 100-Test milestone.

Having made his Test debut against India in 2014, Latham has established himself as one of the most dependable openers in world cricket over the past decade.