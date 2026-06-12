Kane Williamson announces his retirement from international cricket: 'Feel fortunate to step away on my own terms'

Kane Williamson, New Zealand batting great, has confirmed his retirement from international cricket effective immediately. Williamson’s announcement brings an end to a glittering 16-year international career where he played 378 games for his country, setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.

The 35-year-old finishes as New Zealand’s all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Alongside his world class numbers, Williamson’s captaincy and leadership style was much admired, as he led the New Zealand in all three formats during a golden period from 2016-2024, where they made two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

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After making his BLACKCAPS debut in 2010 and retiring from T20Is in November, Williamson said the time was now right to fully step away.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.

Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he said.

"I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.

It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," he added.

More to follow..