Kane Williamson Joins Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka announced that former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has joined the franchise as their new Strategic Advisor ahead of IPL 2026. LSG, which finished seventh in the 2025 season, is aiming for a major rebuild despite having marquee players like Rishabh Pant, who became the highest-paid player in IPL history with a ₹27 crore deal at the auction.

Goenka Praises Williamson’s Leadership and Insight

Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family and it’s an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role as Strategic Advisor for @LucknowIPL. His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to… pic.twitter.com/80EGl4SrmA October 16, 2025

“Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family and it’s an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role,” Goenka said on X. “His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team.”

Williamson Replaces Zaheer Khan

Kane Williamson takes over from Zaheer Khan, who served as LSG’s mentor last season. His appointment reflects Goenka’s admiration for Williamson’s calm leadership and tactical acumen qualities that helped New Zealand punch above their weight in global tournaments.

A Stellar Career and IPL Experience

At 35, Williamson remains an active international cricketer but opted out of New Zealand’s central contract to explore franchise opportunities. Across his illustrious career, he has amassed 9,276 runs in 105 Tests and 7,236 runs in 173 ODIs, with a temperament and consistency regarded among the finest in modern cricket.

In the IPL, Williamson has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad for several years, leading them to the 2018 final, before brief stints with Gujarat Titans.

Shaping LSG’s Cricketing Blueprint

At Lucknow, Williamson’s role will focus on crafting the team’s cricketing strategy alongside head coach Justin Langer. With the franchise aiming for a strong comeback in IPL 2026, Williamson’s experience and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding both seasoned stars and emerging talent.